Google Chrome to Get Major Updates Every 4 Weeks

Google is following in the footsteps of Mozilla and is moving Chrome browser to a four-week release cycle, thus promising to ship major updates at a fast pace than before. At this point, Google Chrome receives a major update every 6 weeks, but the company says that it has managed to shorten the release cycle, thus allowing users to get new features much faster. So starting with Chrome 94, which is due to go live in the third quarter of this year, Google would begin rolling out major browser updates every four weeks on all supported platforms. Google says it’s also adding an Extended Stable version of Google Chrome that would be updated every 8 weeks, all with the purpose of making it easier for IT admins to update the browser running on devices in their networks. “We will add a new Extended Stable option, with milestone updates every 8 weeks. Extended Stable will be available to enterprise administrators and Chromium embedders who need additional time to manage u...