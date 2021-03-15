Outriders Coming to Xbox Game Pass on Launch Day, but Not on PC

Microsoft seriously upped its game with Xbox Game Pass adding a bunch of important titles each month. Not to mention that after acquiring Bethesda, it made all of the studio's games available on Xbox Game Pass last week. Well, as the saying goes, “it's not over until the fat lady sings.” Microsoft has just confirmed that Square Enix's Outriders will be coming to Xbox Game Pass on launch day, which means subscribers will be able to start playing the game for free on April 1 (not an April Fool's joke). The downside is Outriders will only be available on console and Android devices via Xbox Cloud Gaming, not on PC. So, if you have an Xbox Game Pass for Console or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, you'll be able to play Outriders as soon as the game launches on April 1. If you haven't heard about Outriders, you can download the demo that developers released earlier this month ...