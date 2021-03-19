Apple says app tracking transparency policies will be applied globally, following reports that Chinese ad networks are trying to skirt the rules
In a statement, Apple said that its upcoming App Tracking Transparency rules will be applied to all developers equally, worldwide.
This follows reports that the state-backed Chinese Advertising Association had developed workarounds and was encouraging adoption of ‘CAID’ identifiers as an alternative, if the user opts out of allowing IDFA collection.
