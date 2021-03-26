Samsung’s leather Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Back Covers hit all-time lows at $25 (50% off)

Amazon is now offering the official Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Leather Back Cover for *$24.99 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. All three colorways are now available at this price. Regularly $50, this is a new all-time low on the brown and green models and matching the best we have tracked for the black colorway. “Made to accentuate the slimness of your phone,” its “soft, high-quality leather” is great for folks trying to keep their device as thin and minimal as possible while still offering up some grip and additional protection. It also has a nice microfiber lining to keep your Note 20 scratch-free alongside aluminum buttons and a 1-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.



more…