Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: House of Da Vinci ‪2, Shadowmatic, RAW Power, more

It is now time to kick another week off with all of Monday’s most notable price drops on iOS and Mac apps. Alongside the fantastic price on Apple’s M1 MacBook Air we tracked this morning, we are now ready to collect all of this morning’s best deals on games and apps as well. Highlights include The House of Da Vinci 2, Shadowmatic, RAW Power, SkySafari 6 Plus, Noteshelf, and more. Head below the fold for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.



more…