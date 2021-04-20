The News and Interests Experience is Coming to Windows 10 Version 21H1

Microsoft has recently released the News and Interests experience it’s been testing in the Windows Insider program to preview builds of Windows 10 version 21H1, and there’s a chance it would make its way to older versions of the operating system as well. The latest cumulative updates for insiders bring the News and Interests feature to Windows 10 21H1, 20H2, and 2004, so most likely, it would soon roll out to everyone out there in the production channel. The News and Interests feature brings a weather widget to the taskbar. When clicked, the new icon launches a modern UI where users can access news and articles on pre-configured topics. Microsoft says the feature is still in preview, obviously without sharing any specifics as to when production devices could get it. “We are rolling out news and interests on the Windows taskbar to Beta and Release Preview rings. This has been available in the Dev Channel, with on-going improvements based on Insider feedback. News ...