Next-gen Apple Silicon ‘M2’ chip reportedly enters production, included in MacBooks in second half of year

According to Nikkei, the next-generation of Apple silicon — tentatively dubbed ‘M2’ — has entered the production cycle. Chip ramps are slow and Nikkei indicates that beginning production now means the chips would be available in mass supply as soon as July. This schedule likely means they will be included in new MacBook models in the fall, probably the upcoming revamped MacBook Pro line.



The 8-core CPU 8-core GPU M1 chip architecture delivered impressive performance and battery life when it debuted in the first Apple Silicon Macs last fall. Apple used the same chip in the just-announced iMac and 2021 iPad Pro. However, the chip has some limitations that pro users are hoping will be addressed in the second-generation.



