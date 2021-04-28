May PlayStation Plus FREE games: Battlefield V, Wreckfest PS5, and more

While you’re probably still marveling over the recent Ratchet & Clank trailer and the new playable character, Rivet, we now have details on the May PlayStation Plus freebies. Make sure you go download Horizon Zero Dawn Complete for *FREE* while you still can, and then come right back here for the upcoming PlayStation Plus freebies. This month Battlefield V, Stranded Deep, and Wreckfest: Drive Hard, Die Last are on tap. Make sure your PlayStation Plus membership is in order and head below for more details.



more…