Take $450 off Samsung’s Galaxy Note20 Ultra in this 1-day sale

Today only, Woot offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for *$849.99*. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Down from its usual $1,300 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $450 in savings, undercuts Amazon’s competing discount by $250, and marks the second-best price of the year.



Centered around a 6.9-inch AMOLED 2x display with 120Hz refresh rate, Samsung’s Note20 Ultra delivers S-Pen support and 5G connectivity. There’s also a triple camera array around back complete with expandable microSD storage to go alongside the built-in 128GB of space. Even with the new Galaxy S21 having been released, this is still a compelling phone for those who want the extra screen real estate and more thorough S Pen integration. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 3,800 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.



