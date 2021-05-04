The Apple vs. Epic lawsuit has officially started, and just as expected, the opening remarks brought a series of very interesting comments, including some related to the famous walled garden that the Cupertino-based tech giant has managed to build around its products. Epic’s lawyers accused Apple of creating an ecosystem that’s tightly controlled by the company, without allowing developers to create their own stores on iOS and introduce direct payment systems. “Epic wants us to be Android,” Apple’s lawyers have reportedly responded. “But we don’t want to be,” they continued, explaining this is the reason users can’t sideload apps on the iPhones. On Android, users who don’t want to install apps from the Google Play Store or other app stores can just use the stand-alone APK installers for the whole thing, though this approach obviously comes with a series of risks. And Apple claims ...Full Article
Apple: Our Users Don’t Want Us to Be Android
Softpedia0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
New App Makes Bitcoin More Secure
Eurasia Review
A computer science engineer at Michigan State University has a word of advice for the millions of bitcoin owners who use smartphone..
-
Top Stories: Epic Games vs. Apple, Hidden AirTag Mode, Apple Music Hi-Fi, Colorful MacBook Air?
MacRumours.com
-
Google Plans to Add Privacy Labels to Play Store Apps Next Year
MacRumours.com
-
Found a Lost AirTag? Here’s What to Do
MacRumours.com
-
Apple Says Epic Games 'Wants Us to Be Android, But We Don't Want to Be'
MacRumours.com
More coverage
What’s at Stake in ‘Fortnite’ Creator Epic Games’ Antitrust Suit Against Apple
The Wrap
A loss for Apple could damage its $64 billion Services business — and open the iPhone’s App Store to fresh..
-
Epic Games vs. Apple Trial Begins With Opening Remarks Underway
MacRumours.com
-
As Epic case begins, senior Google engineer undermines one of Apple’s arguments
9to5Mac
-
Dutch government pauses coronavirus app over data leak fears
SeattlePI.com
-
Dutch government pauses coronavirus app over data leak fears
SeattlePI.com