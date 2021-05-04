Find four rear cameras on Nokia’s 8.3 Android Smartphone at $480 (Save 31%)

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Nokia 8.3 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for* $479.99 shipped*. Normally selling for $699, today’s offer amounts to 31% in savings, and is the second-best Amazon discount to date. Having just been released last fall, Nokia’s recent 8.3 smartphone delivers a 6.8-inch 1080p display that’s backed by a Snapdragon 765G chip and 128GB of onboard storage. Alongside a fingerprint reader built into the power button, you’ll find a 4-camera array around back headlined by a 64MP sensor. Rated 4.3/5 stars and our hands-on review will give you an even better look at what to expect. Head below for more.



