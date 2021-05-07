Today’s best game deals: Paper Mario Origami King $46, Resident Evil Village $50, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Paper Mario: The Origami King on Nintendo Switch for *$45.99 shipped*. Normally fetching $60, today’s offer amounts to 23% in savings, beats our previous mention by $6, and is one of the best prices to date on the new Paper Mario game. As the latest addition to the fan-favorite series, Mario must save the day once again as the evil King Olly transports Princess Peach’s Castle to a far off mountain after unleashing a horde of “Folded Soldiers.” Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Resident Evil Village, Overcooked!, The Pathless, Immortals Fenyx Rising, and more.



