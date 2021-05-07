Samsonite, Osprey, and Amazon backpacks dive as low as $9 (Up to 55% off)

Amazon is offering the Samsonite Xenon 3.0 Slim Backpack for *$35.49 shipped*. That’s $23 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $4. Bring home this premium Samsonite backpack and you’ll be ready to stow nearly any modern MacBook, Chromebook, or PC laptop with up to a 16-inch display. It boasts several compartments in addition to a quick stash pocket that’s perfect for holding sunglasses, a smartphone, and more. The dark colorway should pair nicely with the matte black craze we’ve seen hit the tech community over the last few years. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more backpacks on sale and priced *as low as $9*.



