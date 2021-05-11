Score Apple Watch SE styles at $40 off, marking the best prices of the year

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Apple Watch SE models headlined by the 44mm GPS + Cellular Space Gray Aluminum style at *$319 shipped*. Normally fetching $359, today’s offer amounts to $40 in savings, comes within $10 of the all-time low, and is the best price of the year. You’ll also be able to save on additional styles from *$269*.



Apple Watch SE arrives with a more affordable design than the flagship Series 6, but still packs many of the most popular features. There’s a Retina OLED display that’s complemented by a swim-proof design, heart rate monitoring, and other fitness tracking functionality. Though you will miss out on the blood/oxygen sensor here. Shipping is currently delayed. Head below for more.



