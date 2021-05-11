The best graphics cards for PC gaming

“What graphics card within my budget gives me the best bang for my buck?”



That simple question cuts to the core of what people hunting for a new graphics card look for: the most oomph they can afford. Sure, the technological leaps behind each new GPU can be interesting on their own, but most everyone just wants to crank up the detail settings on Cyberpunk 2077 and get right to playing.



-Gaming GPU cheat sheet-



Our quick-hit recommendations:



· Best budget GPU: GeForce GTX 1650 Super [amazon.com]

· Best 1080p GPU: GeForce GTX 1660 Super [newegg.com]

· Best 1440p GPU: GeForce RTX 3060 Ti [bestbuy.com]

· Best 4K GPU: GeForce RTX 3080Remove non-product link [bestbuy.com] or Radeon RX 6800 XT [bestbuy.com]



*Updated May 11* to include information about the GeForce RTX 3050 series launching for laptops in the news section.



