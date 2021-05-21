Best Windows 10 apps this week

Four-hundred-thirty-nine in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 on the Microsoft Store in the past seven days. Microsoft released the May 2021 Update, aka Windows 10 version 21H1, to the public. It is a small update if installed on devices running Windows 10 version 2004 or later. Check out Wayne's articles on blocking the update and its removed or deprecated features. Support for Internet Explorer 11 ends for most Windows users in mid 2022. As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this… [Continue Reading]