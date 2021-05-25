Prep for Apple Music lossless streaming with a 4-month individual or family trial for FREE

Groupon is offering four months of Apple Music service for *FREE *to new subscribers. Both individual and family plans are available here. For comparison, you’d normally only get a 3-month trial from Apple directly and today’s deal is among the best we’ve seen outside of a 6-month individual subscription trial back in March. The headlining feature of Apple Music will soon be lossless streaming and Dolby Atmos tracks, which are slated to launch “soon.” Sure, we don’t know exactly when when it’ll be ready, but with a 4-month trial, you’re bound to be able to check out the new service without having to pay a dime.



When it comes to listening to tunes, Apple Music is what I personally use and I absolutely love it. From the native Siri, HomePod, and CarPlay integrations to the tie-in with what your friends are listening to, it’s my favorite music service currently. Plus, I love being able to say, “Hey Siri, play the song that goes …” and then say some lyrics and have it play that exact song by the artist I’m thinking of, all without knowing the title. Plus, whether you have a HomePod, Sonos, or Amazon Echo, Apple Music will work for you flawlessly. Learn more about Apple Music here.



