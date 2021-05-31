JBL speaker Memorial Day sale up to 25% off: Charge 5 with power bank $140 + more from $90

Today only, Woot is offering up to *25% off* a series of JBL Bluetooth speakers with deals from $90. You can now score the JBL Charge 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for *$139.99 shipped*. Regularly $180 at Amazon where it has never gone for less, today’s offer is $40 off the going rate and the lowest we can find. Alongside dual JBL bass radiators, this model has 20-hours of battery life per charge for all-day listening and a built-in power bank for charging your devices. It is a pool party-ready solution with an IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating, and features the ability to connect up to two Bluetooth audio sources at the same time. Rated 4+ stars, ships with a 90-day warranty, and you’ll find even more JBL speaker deals below.



