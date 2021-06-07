Allen Edmonds Father’s Day Sale offers up to 30% off sitewide: Dress shoes, loafers, more

The Allen Edmonds Father’s Day Sale offers *up to 30% off* select styles. Prices are as marked. With Father’s Day right around the corner this sale is a great way to score deals on dress shoes, sneakers, boots, wallets, belts, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the Force 10 Boat Shoes that will easily become a summer staple in their wardrobe. These slip-on shoes are convenient when heading out the door and the cushioned insole promotes all-day comfort. They’re currently marked down to *$193* and originally sold for $275. They also feature a blue outsole to really make your outfit pop. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from the Allen Edmonds Father’s Day sale and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.



