Birkenstock, Merrell, adidas, New Balance, more up to 50% off + free shipping

Shoes.com is offering *up to 50% off *sitewide for Father’s Day. They’re also taking *$15 off *purchases of $50, *$30 off *totals exceeding $75, or *$40 off *orders exceeding $99 with promo code *SAVEMORE* at checkout. During this sale you can find deals on Birkenstock, Merrell, adidas, Columbia, Keds, ASICS, and many more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Merrell Jungle Moc Slip-On Sneaker. This style is currently marked down to *$55*, which is $30 off the original rate. If you’re looking for a Father’s Day gift, this is a great option. The waterproof design is highly-breathable and it has a rigid outsole to promote traction. You can choose from several color options and it’s also cushioned to provide additional comfort. Hit the jump to find even more deals today and be sure to check out the Backcountry National Outdoors Day Event here.



