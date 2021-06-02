Nordstrom Rack’s Sneaker Flash Sale takes up to 60% off Nike, adidas, ASICS, Brooks, more

Nordstrom Rack is celebrating Global Running Day with a Sneaker Shop Flash Sale that’s offering *up to 60% off* Nike, adidas, ASICS, Brooks, New Balance and many more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. A standout from this sale is the Brooks Adrenaline GTS 20 Running Shoes that were currently marked down to *$85* and originally went for $130. These shoes are cushioned, lightweight, and flexible for your best stride yet. They’re also highly supportive and also have a slightly curved appeal to help you push further. With over 1,600 reviews from Nordstrom Rack customers, this style is rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from this flash event and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.



