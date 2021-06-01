Eastbay’s Flash Sale takes 20% off orders of $99: Nike, adidas, Under Armour, more

The Eastbay Stars and Stripes Sale takes* 20% off* orders of $99 or more with promo code *EOM20* at checkout. Inside this sale you can score deals on Nike, adidas, Under Armour, ASICS, Brooks, Saucony, and many more. FLX Members receive complimentary delivery (free to sign-up). One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Joyride Dual Running Shoes. These shoes are unique with hundreds of small cushioned beads in the outsole to promote a springy step. This style is also lightweight, flexible, and designed for comfort. You can also currently find it marked down to *$80 *and to compare it’s regularly priced at $130. Plus, it’s available in several color options too. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out the latest Nike Sale that’s offering *up to 40% off* new markdowns.



