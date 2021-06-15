Cole Haan takes extra 30% off sitewide for Father’s Day: Sneakers, dress shoes, more

Just in time for Father’s Day, Cole Haan is currently offering an *extra 30% off* all sale styles as well as *30% off* sitewide. Prices are as marked. Cole Haan Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Update your shoes for summer with deals on sneakers, dress styles, sandals, boaters, and more. One of our top picks from this sale is the Cloudfeel Weekend Venetian Loafers for men. This style is currently marked down to *$91* and originally sold for $130. The slip-on design makes it a breeze to head out the door and they’re cushioned for added comfort. These shoes can easily be dressed up or down and you can choose from three versatile color options. Plus, they’re lightweight, making them great to travel with. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Cole Haan or you can shop the entire event here.



