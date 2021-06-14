Amazon’s All-new Echo Buds see early Prime Day deals from $80 shipped (Reg. up to $140)

As part of its early Prime day offers, Amazon is now offering its members the All-new Echo Buds wireless earbuds for *$99.99 shipped* in black or white. The wired charging case model is also marked down to *$79.99 shipped*. Regularly up to $120 and $140 respectively, these Prime member-only price drops are among the lowest prices we have ever tracked and a great time to score a set of Amazon’s latest wireless earbuds at a major discount. Alongside the active noise cancellation, Echo Buds work with the Alexa app to “stream music, play podcasts, and read Audible audiobooks.” You’re looking at up to 5-hours of playback with an additional 15-hours on the wireless charging case as well as a quick 15-minute refresh for an additional 2-hours. Compatible with both iOS and Android devices, you can also make calls, set reminders, and access both Siri and Google Assistant. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 2,000 Amazon customers. More details below.



more…