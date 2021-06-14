Microsoft Flight Simulator to Launch on Xbox Series X|S

Microsoft’s E3 conference brought us several important announcements, including one that concerns its super-popular Microsoft Flight Simulator. The company announced that its flight sim would make its way to consoles as well, as previously, the game was exclusively available on Windows 10. So in other words, Microsoft Flight Simulator will now be available on both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, with Microsoft explaining that the game will go live for anyone owning a new-gen console on July 27. At the same time, Xbox Game Pass will also get the flight sim on day one. “Players will experience the same level of depth and complexity that fans of the critically acclaimed flight simulator have come to love on PC,” the company explains. New expansion for Flight Simulator And that’s not all. Microsoft also announced that Flight Simulator will be getting a new expansion pack, though this time it’s all thanks to a pretty special occasion. It’s the debut...