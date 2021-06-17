Today’s best game deals: Demon’s Souls all-time low, Nioh Collection, Resident Evil Village, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the Demon’s Souls remake on PlayStation 5 for *$49.94 shipped*. Also matched at Walmart. Regularly $70, this is $10 below the previous Days of Play sale and new all-time low. After just getting a taste of the latest FromSoftware title, Elden Ring, today we are getting a new low on the game that started at all, built from the ground up for current-generation consoles. Players venture to the northern kingdom of Boletaria to unravel an unsettling story while laying waste to “unspeakable creatures and ravenous demons.” Head below for more game deals including The Nioh Collection, Resident Evil Village, Cuphead, The Last of Us Part II, Metroid Dread pre-orders, Watch Dogs Legion, and much more.



