Today’s best game deals: Persona 5 Strikers $40, Mario Odyssey $38, Cuphead $14, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Persona 5 Strikers on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch for *$39.99 shipped*. Regularly $60, like it still fetches on PSN, today’s offer is $20 off the going rate and the best we can find. This is matching the all-time low on PlayStation and within $7 or so on Switch. Join the Phantom Thieves as they head out on an epic road trip across Japan right before “a distorted reality emerges.” In this all-new story for the franchise, players will set out to “reveal the truth and redeem the hearts of those imprisoned at the center of the crisis.” But there are plenty more notable game deals below including Super Mario Odyssey, Monster Hunter Rise, Cuphead, Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath, Assassin’s Creed Rebel Collection, Mario Golf: Super Rush, and much more.



