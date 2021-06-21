NVIDIA’s 4K HDR Shield TV Stick sees rare discount to new all-time low at $125

Amazon currently offers the NVIDIA Shield TV Streaming Stick for* $124.99 shipped*. While you’d typically pay $150, today’s offer amounts to $25 in savings, is the very first discount of the year, and marks a new all-time low. With Android TV at the center of the experience here, NVIDIA Shield delivers 4K HDR playback in a compact streaming stick package. Alongside Google Assistant and Chromecast integration, you’ll be able to enjoy a variety of the popular streaming services. Plus, a bundled voice remote lets you easily search content and even has a built-in locator to ensure it never gets lost. Check out our hands-on review, which largely agrees with its 4.6/5 star rating from over 2,900 Amazon shoppers.



more…