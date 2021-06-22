Traeger Pro Series 575 Grill/Smoker can be controlled via smartphone + Alexa at $100 off

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering the Traeger Pro Series 575 Grill/Smoker for *$699 shipped* with the price reflecting at checkout. For comparison, this is a $100 discount from its normal going rate and marks a return to the Amazon low we’ve only seen once before. Traeger grills don’t use gas or charcoal to cook. Instead, it uses wood pellets that add a smokey flavor to your meal should that be something you’re interested in. It’s essentially a 6-in-1 machine, as it can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise, and BBQ on the same grill grates. WiFIRE technology also allows you to start the grill through a Traeger app and control the grill from anywhere, with an Alexa integration so you can even control it with simple voice commands. Rated 4.8/5 stars from hundreds of happy at-home pitmasters.



more…