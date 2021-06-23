Windows 11 Propels Microsoft to $2 Trillion Market Cap

All the excitement surrounding the next Windows version has brought Microsoft back on everybody’s lips, and this, in turn, means the company’s market cap recorded a substantial boost lately. And this week, the boost has been so substantial that Microsoft’s stock reached $265.79, therefore pushing the company’s market cap to $2 trillion. Microsoft, therefore, becomes the second company in the world to reach this milestone, after tech giant Apple also surpassed the $2 trillion threshold several months ago. The debut of Windows 11 Needless to say, Microsoft’s investments in the cloud is the one bringing home the bacon, though, at the same time, it’s pretty clear the company’s full strategy is working like a charm as well. Products like Microsoft Teams have made a big impact lately, and now that a new Windows version is just around the corner, the software giant has managed to catch everybody’s attention. Instead of launching a new Windows 10 featu...