Polk S2 slim sound bar and wireless sub back to 2021 Amazon low: $149 + more (up to $100 off)

Amazon is now offering the Polk Audio Signa S2 Ultra-Slim TV Sound Bar for *$149 shipped*. Regularly $199, this is matching the best price we have tracked on Amazon this year, is within $10 of the all-time low, and now at the best price we can find. Today’s deal is also matching what we saw for prime Day 2021. This is a slim solution at just over 2-inches tall with HDMI ARC, optical, and aux inputs. Alongside the ability to wirelessly stream your Apple Music (or other services) over Bluetooth, it also includes a wireless sub woofer for booming bass with no strings (wires) attached. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 12,000 Amazon customers. More Polk home theater audio deals below.



