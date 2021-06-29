It looks like Sony just purchased Bluepoint Games to fuel your Metal Gear Solid remake dreams

It looks like Sony is about to announce that it purchased Bluepoint Games — the studio behind the brilliant Demon’s Souls and Shadow of the Colossus remakes. While in the process of officially announcing its acquisition of developer Housemarque, some mix-ups on the PlayStation Japan Twitter account might have just accidentally unveiled the Bluepoint Games purchase as well. This doesn’t quite guarantee the upcoming Metal Gear Solid remake, but we can dream, can’t we? Head below for more details.



more…