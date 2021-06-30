Person detection highlights the Nest Hello Video Doorbell at $149 (Save $80)

B&H currently offers the Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell for *$149 shipped*. Also matched at Home Depot as well as at Best Buy for $1 more. Normally fetching $229, today’s offer amounts to $80 in savings and matches our previous mention for the lowest price of the year. Nest’s video doorbell integrates with your Google smart home and keeps and eye on your porch with the help of Assistant. It touts intelligent motion and person alerts, which makes it a versatile option for seeing who’s at the door, if a package was delivered on time, and just keeping tabs on the activity outside your home. Over 4,300 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.



more…