Ninja 5-quart Foodi 10-in-1 Air Fryer Multi-Cooker down at $100 Prime shipped (Refurb, $170 new)

Today only, Woot is offering the Ninja FD101 5-quart Foodi Programmable 10-in-1 Multi-Cooker for *$99.99* in refurbished condition with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $170 in new condition at Target with very similar models starting at $180 via Amazon, today’s offer is the best we can find and among the lowest-priced Ninja multi-cookers out there. This is a 10-in-1 model with a 5-quart capacity that can handle everything from pressure cooking, baking/roasting and broiling to dehydrating and air frying. Alongside the 10 preset cooking modes, it also ships with everything you need including the removable non-stick cooking chamber, a stainless steel rack, and the Cook & Crisp tray. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds, it also comes with a 90-day Woot warranty. More details below.



