GAP’s Great Sale cuts extra 40% off clearance with deals from $7: Shorts, t-shirts, more

The GAP Great Sale offers an *extra 40% off* sale styles for *up to 75% off *original prices when you apply promo code *GREAT* at checkout. This sale is a great way to update your wardrobe with deals starting at just *$7*. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale are the 12-inch Vintage Shorts for men that are currently marked down to *$19*. For comparison, these shorts are regularly priced at $45. This style features flexible material that’s breathable and has large pocket to store your wallets or keys. They can be dressed up or down seamlessly with a button-down shirt, polos, t-shirts, and more. Plus, you can choose from several fun color options for summer and the 12-inch length is timeless. Rated 4.7/5 stars with over 330 reviews from GAP customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from GAP and you will wan to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.



