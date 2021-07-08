Gigabyte’s gaming laptop with 8-core i7, RTX 3080, + 240Hz display up to $230+ off after rebate

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Newegg is offering the Gigabyte AORUS 15G Gaming Laptop with 2.2GHz i7/32GB/1TB/RTX 3080 for *$2,069.99 shipped*, though filling out this mail-in rebate will effectively drop the price to *$1,869.99*. For comparison, it has a going rate of $2,300, fetches $2,100 on sale at Adorama right now, and today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked. If your gaming desktop is starting to age, this laptop will serve as a powerful replacement. Sporting the 105W RTX 3080 with 8GB of VRAM, you’ll have plenty of processing power, including access to NVIDIA’s DLSS technology. Plus, the 10th generation i7-10870H delivers ample power on the CPU side, as well. With dual NVMe slots, one’s already pre-populated with a 1TB SSD and there’s even 32GB of user-upgradable RAM pre-installed, with support for a maximum of 64GB. I/O is ample, as well, with USB-C, mini DisplayPort, 3.5mm, USB-A, HDMI 2.1, and even a UHS-II SD card reader being available. Rated 4/5 stars.



