Nordstrom Rack’s Steve Madden Sale updates your shoes with up to 60% off best-selling styles

For three days only, Nordstrom Rack’s Steve Madden Flash Sale is offering *up to 60% off* styles for men and women. Prices are as marked. This is a great way to update your shoes for every season with deals on dress shoes, sneakers, boots, sandals, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. A standout from this sale is the Casual Suede Chukka Boots that are currently marked down to just* $37*. To compare, these shoes are regularly priced at $90. These boots pair perfectly with jeans or chino pants alike and can be worn throughout any season. The cushioned insole promotes comfort as well as its lightweight material. You can also choose from three different color options as well. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from the Nordstrom Rack Steve Madden Flash Sale below.



