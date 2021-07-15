Best Buy Chromebook sale: Lenovo C340 2-in-1 $329, HP 14 $199 low, more

Best Buy is kicking off back to school savings with its selection of Chromebooks from *$169 shipped*. Though we’ve already tracked some notable price drops earlier this week, our current favorite of the bunch is the HP Chromebook 14 1.6GHz/4GB/32GB down to *$199*. You’ll find this going for $100 more from retailers like Walmart, though it’s listed as down from $260. Regardless, today’s savings are a match for the lowest price we’ve ever tracked. As one of HP’s newest and most affordable models, this 14-inch Chromebook is perfect for students with processing speeds up to 2.2GHz and a solid 9-hour battery life. You’ll get full access to Google’s Chrome OS, which brings up to 100GB of cloud storage alongside tons of easy-to-use programs for everything from classwork and content to creation, to the myriad of games and apps from the Google Play store. Currently rated 4.3/5 stars. Check out the rest of our favorite Chromebook deals below.



