Uphold two 32-inch or smaller displays on this dual monitor stand that’s just $16 (Reg. $40)

Huanuo via Amazon is offering its Dual VESA Monitor Stand for *$15.99 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon and use the code *YIMHQMMX* at checkout to redeem the discounted price. Down from its $40 list price, our last mention of a similar stand was $26 from $39, and today’s deal is the best available. With the ability to hold up to dual 32-inch monitors, this stand easily sits atop your desk for a cleaner overall look. Not only does it cut down on the amount of desk space being taken up at any given time, since you’ll only have one stand and not two, but it also brings adjustability into the mix that you might not have had before. Rated 4/5 stars.



