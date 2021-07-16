Today’s best game deals: Zelda Skyward Sword HD $50, Mortal Kombat 11 $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Daily Steals is now offering The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD on Nintendo Switch for *$49.99 shipped*. Regularly $60, the Switch version of Skyward Sword releases today and this is matching the lowest price we saw for pre-orders. It is still listed at $60 on Amazon. Taking players right back to the beginning of the Legend of Zelda timeline, Skyward Sword has now been upgraded and enhanced for current generation hardware with optional motion controls, a better camera, and updated visuals. “Soar between floating islands and Descend to the treacherous surface world In this updated HD version of the Legend of Zelda: skyward Sword game.” There are plenty more notable game deals below including Mortal Kombat 11, Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive, Immortals Fenyx Rising, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, HITMAN 2, and much more.



more…