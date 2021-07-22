British Hacker Arrested for 2020 Twitter Hack and Bitcoin Scam

Joseph O'Connor, a British citizen aged 22, was arrested on a US warrant in Estepona, Spain, for his alleged involvement in the Twitter hack in July 2020. According to The Hacker News, after the massive social media platform hack, 130 accounts of businesses, politicians, and celebrities were compromised. The British man was charged due to a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, making extortive communications, obtaining information from a protected computer, and intentionally accessing a computer without authorization. Beyond his involvement in the Twitter attack, O'Connor is suspected of being responsible for computer intrusions into various accounts of TikTok and Snapchat users.He is also suspected...