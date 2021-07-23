Franklin’s Mini Over Door Basketball Hoop just hit the Amazon low at $13.50 (45% off)

Amazon is now offering the Franklin Sports Over Door Basketball Hoop for *$13.65 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at Walmart. Regularly $25, this is roughly 45% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. A perfect addition for your home office, this over-the-door basketball setup features a shatter resistant backboard in case you feel the urge to slam one down in between meetings. The dual-spring rim will also help to “withstand 3-point shots and slam dunks.” Alongside the steel hardware, this set features “EVA foam to protect the door it’s installed on” and includes a 5-inch rubber ball with pump. Rated 4+ stars from over 6,500 customers at Amazon where it has achieved best-seller status. More details below.



