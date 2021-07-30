Wacom’s 13-inch One Digital Display drops to new all-time low of $300 (Save $100)

Adorama is offering the Wacom One 13.3-inch Drawing Display for *$299.95 shipped*. Typically fetching $400, today’s discount slashes a full $100 off and marks a new all-time low at $50 under our previous mention. Wacom’s One Display is an all-in-one drawing tablet that’s perfect for any level of digital artistry. The HD display features intuitive surface friction, so it feels like drawing on real paper or canvas. It comes backed by a number of software options from Adobe Photoshop to Fresco and more. Plus, it’s compatible with both Mac and Windows, so you can jumpstart your digital art no matter what you’ve worked with previously. Currently rated 5/5 stars. Head below for more options.



