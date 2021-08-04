Microsoft Explains How to Fix Missing Windows 11 Beta Channel

Microsoft has finally provided a workaround for users who are trying to move from the Dev channel to the Beta to download Windows 11. The new operating system launched in the Dev channel a few weeks ago, but more recently, Microsoft brought it to the Beta channel to provide users with a more stable and refined experience. But as it turns out, not everybody can switch from Dev to Beta due to a glitch that makes it impossible to actually see the latter in the Windows Insider Program settings. In a post this week, Microsoft explains that it all comes down to a series of commands that you can turn to in case the Beta channel is missing. “Windows 11 is now in the Beta Channel, and some of you are wanting to move over from the Dev Channel. We've been getting some reports that some of you are not seeing the options to change in Settings > Windows Update > Windows Insider Program. We have a fix that should get you back on track. Please note, this fix is for devices that ...