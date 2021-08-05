J.Crew Factory Back to School Sale offers up to 50% off sitewide with new fall styles

J.Crew Factory Back to School Event takes* up to 50% off *select styles. J.Crew Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the Performance Half-Zip Pullover for men that’s currently marked down to* $45*, which is $20 off the original rate. This style is available in several color options and is great for activities due to its four-way stretch material. It’s also sweat-wicking and highly-breathable. It pairs nicely with shorts for summer, however transitions perfectly with jeans, joggers, or chino pants in cooler weather. It’s also nice to be layered under vests or jackets too. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from the J.Crew Factory sale and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.



