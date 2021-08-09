Amazon’s smart Echo Frames hit all-time lows from $180: Prescription or sunglasses $70 off

Amazon is now offering its latest Echo Frames in classic black with polarized sunglass lenses for* $199.99 shipped*. Regularly $270, this is a 26% or $70 price drop, a new Amazon all-time low on this model, and the best price we can find. You’ll also find the prescription-ready Echo Frames (2nd Gen) on sale for *$179.99 shipped*, down from the regular $250 for another all-time low. Using open-ear audio tech, Echo Frames allow users to make calls, listen to podcasts and music, take in a good audible book, set reminders, and take control of your smart home, all via hands-free Alexa voice control. The IPX4 splash-resistant wearable provides up to 4-hours of battery life and supports “access to Google Assistant and Siri from a compatible device” as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,900 Amazon customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage right here. More details below.



more…