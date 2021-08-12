Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 pre-order bundles go live with $60 in savings from $250

After being officially announced yesterday, we’re seeing one of the first pre-order discounts go live on the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. Starting at *$249.99 shipped* at Amazon, right now you can bundle the 40mm smartwatch with Samsung’s official Duo Wireless Charging Stand. That scores you the $60 accessory at no extra cash, marking the best incentive yet to lock-in your order on the brand’s latest wearable which will be launching on August 27. For comparison, it also undercuts Samsung’s official discount, which is bundling a $25 credit with its new release. You can also score the same offer on the 44mm model, which is down to* $279.99* from the usual $340 value.



Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 arrives as the latest iteration of wearable from the brand complete with a refreshed design and some new fitness tracking chops in tow. Centered around Wear OS, you’re looking at a similar rotating bezel to previous versions alongside up to 40-hour battery life. There’s also a new BioAcive sensor which combines optical heart rate data with electric heart and Bioelectric Impedance. Samsung rounds out the package with a new Body Composition feature for monitoring muscle mass, basal metabolic rate, and more. Dive into our full release coverage for a closer look and then head below for more.



