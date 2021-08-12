Samsung Waves Goodbye to iPhones with Galaxy Watch 4 Series

Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 4 series runs on Wear OS, as the South Koreans have made the surprising decision of giving up on their very own Tizen operating system and switch to a platform developed by Google. In the long term, this is definitely good news for the future of Wear OS, but on the other hand, it looks like the transition to a different operating system comes with more changes under the hood. Including the demise of support for iOS, that is. The new Galaxy Watch 4 won’t support pairing with an iPhone, so you’ll have to stick with an Android device for the whole thing. Samsung’s Tizen-powered smartwatches previously supported iOS, though they came with lots of limitations. However, at least it was possible to sync devices and use a Samsung watch with an iPhone, even though the full capabilities were only available on Android. Goodbye, iPhone! Now that the Galaxy Watch 4 lands running Wear OS, the whole thing is changing and Samsung is r...