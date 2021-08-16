Blue Origin sues U.S. government after NASA awards lunar lander contract to SpaceX
Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin sued the U.S government over NASA's decision to award a $2.9 billion lunar lander contract to Elon Musk's SpaceX.Full Article
Mr Bezos's Blue Origin says it was unfairly treated after being excluded from lunar landing contract.
On July 30, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) denied Jeff Bezos’ protest against NASA's decision to go with another..