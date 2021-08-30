China is banning children from playing online games for more than three hours a week, the harshest restriction so far on the game industry as Chinese regulators continue cracking down on the technology sector.Minors in China can...Full Article
China limits children to 3 hours of online games a week
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
